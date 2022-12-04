MCD Polls: 'No development, no vote', Bawana villagers call for election boycott

New Delhi, Dec 4 When the rest of the city was busy voting for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday, residents of Katewara village in Bawana, which falls under Ward No. 31 in North West district, gave a call to boycott the polls.

According to sources, there are around 4,400 voters in the ward, who alleged that no development took place in the area in the last eight years and hence they have decided to boycott the polls.

People alleged that even the cemetery in the area is also in a bad condition. Though they urged the local MLA and the councillor to get it repaired many times, no step has been taken so far, they alleged.

Inder Singh, a local resident, said that in the last eight years no road has been built in the area and hence he was boycotting the polls. He alleged that the local MLA has even threatened them that if they do not vote for his party, no development will take place in the area.

Another villager said that no sports complex has been built in the area and hence they were against the polls.

Sanjiv Khatri, a local social worker, said that area representatives are not paying heed to their problems.

"The MP, MLA and councillor all are missing. They don't come to our village. No development has taken place in the last eight years, so we are forced to boycott the elections," said Khatri.

