'Me-Dam-Me-Phi' strengthens link between past & present: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 31 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the celebration of the 'Me-Dam-Me-Phi' festival strengthens the link between the past and the present.

'Me-Dam-Me-Phi' is one of the key festivals of the Tai-Ahom community. 'Me' means offerings, while 'Dam' means ancestors and 'Phi' means gods.

'Me-Dam-Me-Phi' means the oblations offered to the ancestors' spirits.

Attending a function at Tipam in Dibrugarh district, the Assam CM said the Ahom regime played a crucial role in contributing to the political and cultural enrichment of Assam.

"There exists an intrinsic relation between Tipam and the Ahom rule. In the context of Ahom history, Tipam is the most important place after Charaideo. He said that the founder of Ahom kingdom, Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha, started an important phase of his life from Tipam," he said.

Sarma further said that the ancient deoshal situated on the Tipam hill is the testimony of the spiritual edifice of the Ahom kingdom. Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha performed his spiritual activities at this deoshal, which others also continued.

According to the Chief Minister, during the Ahom kingdom, Tipam was the link between Assam and other countries of the East.

"At Tipam, Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha strengthened the edifice of the agricultural economy of the state. Me-Dam-Me-Phi is an important festival of the Ahoms. The present generation celebrates this festival to offer homage to the forefathers," he added.

Sarma further claimed that this is the festival which strengthens the link between the past and the present. 'Me-Dam-Me-Phi' gives an opportunity to the present generation to show its homage to the past.

The Chief Minister further said that Siu-Ka-Pha provided the social, linguistic, cultural identity of the people living in the Brahmaputra Valley and strengthened the bond of unity among them.

Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, MLA Taranga Gogoi, Terosh Goala and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

