MediaOne TV Malayalam news channel welcomes SC staying ban

Thiruvananthapuram, March 15 Malayalam TV news channel Media One on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court staying the Centre's ban on their operations.

The Central government had cited national security grounds to justify the ban and the channel management approached the apex court.

Addressing the media, the channel's Editor Pramod Raman said: "Through the verdict, we now only get the chance to have a look on what grounds were we banned as everything was given in a sealed cover and we have no idea, what wrong we did for a ban to be effected. Once we get the papers, we will move legally on it and go forward. We are happy to state that we will be resuming telecast very soon."

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the court is of the view that ground for providing interim relief is made out by the petitioners and the January 31 order, issued by the Centre, revoking the security clearance granted to the TV channel should remain stayed, pending further orders.

The bench also allowed the channel to resume broadcasting, pending final adjudication of the matter.

The channel had moved the apex court against the Kerala High Court order, which upheld Centre's decision to not renew its telecast licence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor