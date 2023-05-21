Meeting begins between Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 21 : The meeting between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal began in the national capital on Sunday.

The meeting comes a day after the Bihar Chief Minister attended the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka's new Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

Bihar CM who is putting in efforts to unite opposition forces against the BJP-led government at the Centre is likely to have a discussion on the Centre bringing an ordinance to give the control of 'services' back to Delhi Lieutenant Governor with Delhi CM.

According to the sources, CM Kejriwal is likely to appeal to extend their support in this matter in Rajya Sabha.

In the meeting, Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, Sanjay Jha, Lalan Singh and Manoj Jha are also present.

On Saturday, Kejriwal that he will seek support from opposition leaders regarding the ordinance of the Centre.

"There is an appeal to the opposition parties to oppose this in the Rajya Sabha, I will personally talk to all the opposition leaders regarding this. Such a law cannot come that destroys democracy, no such law can come that attacks the basic structure of the Constitution. It is now a matter of battle between the Supreme Court and the Central Government," he said.

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

