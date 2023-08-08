Meghalaya CM meets PM Modi, discusses state issues

New Delhi, Aug 8 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to his state, including the Assam-Meghalaya boundary issue

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji heard our concerns, and assured that all support from Government of India will be extended for the growth and progress of the state," the Chief Minister said, while highlighting the issues that were discussed during his meeting with the Prime Minister.

On the Assam–Meghalaya area of differences, Sangma sought the support of the Prime Minister for the ongoing resolution of the remaining six out of twelve disputed areas between both the states, a statement said.

The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister on the reconstitution of three Regional Committees to assess the current status of the remaining six disputed areas.The committees tasked with verifying village claims, establishing geographical locations, and preparing asset registers in collaboration with both state governments. Notably, six areas were successfully resolved in March 2022, with an agreement signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A joint survey by both states is currently underway to demarcate boundaries in these resolved areas.

Sangma also raised the inclusion of Khasi and Garo Language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, emphasising on their eligibility for inclusion.

A resolution in this regard was passed by the Meghalaya Assembly in November 2018, and the matter is currently pending with the Centre.

Among others, on the issue of peace talks with Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), Sangma apprised that the outfit has expressed its readiness for unconditional talks with the Centre and Meghalaya governments, within the framework of the Indian Constitution and without any preconditions.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the resolution passed by the Meghalaya Assembly in December 2019, focusing on the need for Inner Line Permit (ILP) implementation in the state. He sought Prime Minister's intervention as the state government awaits a response from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the consideration of ILP in Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma and Cabinet ministers.

