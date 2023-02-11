Meghalaya polls: Congress promises MSP for local products, free health care, electricity

Shillong, Feb 11 Opposition Congress in Meghalaya on Saturday promised minimum support price for ginger, turmeric, broomstick, black pepper and other agricultural products, as well as free health care services and 200 units of free power to each household belonging to the below the poverty line (BPL) if it comes to power.

Releasing the manifesto for the February 27 Assembly elections, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said that the cultural and independent identity of Meghalaya was under threat from the BJP.

The Congress manifesto also committed to provide free education to every girl child in Meghalaya from KG to Class 12 and according to the Congress leader would go a long way in empowering girl-child to fulfil their dreams, ambitions and aspirations.

The Congress has also promised to provide every household living below the poverty line with quality roofing materials.

"Around Rs 500 crore would be provided as corpus funds for building infrastructure for religious gatherings," Ramesh said referring to the manifesto.

The party proposed to set up a university which would provide market demand courses.

The Congress also promised to establish a Special Urban Police Force which would be people-friendly and equipped with the latest technology to handle city-based crimes, provide a free LPG cylinder quarterly to each BPL household, and creation of one job for every household in Meghalaya through promotion of mass entrepreneurship.

"Fourth Pillar of our democracy has been neglected. We would reverse that trend. Substantial pensionary and other benefits would be provided to all accredited journalists, who have attained pensionable-age."

The manifesto also said that the party, if it comes to power, would restore the dignity of all teachers in Meghalaya and there would be no more delay in salaries.

"Our teachers do not have to resort to any agitations or protests for their legitimate demands. We respect you and your profession and your justified demands would be fulfilled because we respect the dignity of your profession and acknowledge your selfless service," the Congress manifesto said referring to the suffering of the teachers in Meghalaya.

The Congress also promised to set up an exclusive market for women where products with "Proudly Made in Meghalaya" tag would be marketed and sold.

It also proposed to augment the power supply in the state by an additional 500 MW through the adoption of clean and green technologies.

