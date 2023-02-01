Meghalaya polls: NPP chief Conrad Sangma holds mega bike rally in Mukul's bastion Ampati, promises to provide 5 lakh jobs

Ahead of Meghalaya Assembly polls, Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) Chief Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said his party is committed to ensuring that the youth are provided with job opportunities.

Leading a cavalcade of over 2000 bikes from the front, Sangma covered a distance of over 20 kilometres before entering Ampati, the traditional stronghold of Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma, in style amidst the thumping of the bikes.

Addressing an election rally at Ampati, he assured that NPP will provide 5 lakh jobs through different entrepreneurship programmes and initiatives.

He said that NPP government in the past five years initiated various welfare activities for the youth including PRIME, an intervention that ensured financial assistance and training for entrepreneurial activities.

"Our party has been committed for the welfare of the youth, through programmes like PRIME, we have promoted entrepreneurship in Meghalaya," he said. He said it had been endeavour of NPP to channelise the positive potential of the youth with programmes like ASPIRE Meghalaya and YESS Meghalaya," Conrad K Sangma said.

He further said that youth in the State have potential in sports, music and other co-curricular activities, and the NPP will continue to promote youth programmes by organising local, state and regional sports and games to give them opportunities.

"In the next five years, if we get the mandate of the people, we will continue with our programme for leveraging the positive energy of our youth," he assured.

Reminding the gathering that in 2018, NPP did not win a single seat from South West Garo Hills, he said it was difficult for the Government to initiate development interventions as all the MLAs were from the opposition and did not extend their collaboration to the Government.

He said that NPP is heading for an absolute majority in the State and it is imperative that South West Garo Hills also unite to ensure NPP's victory.

"It is important that MLAs collaborate with the Government. It is always best to have MLAs from the ruling side," the NPP chief said.

Terming that TMC is divided, he said many TMC supporters are now leaving and joining NPP as they are convinced that there is no future with TMC.

The Assembly elections in Meghalaya are slated for February 27. The Trinamool, which is attempting to expand its political footprint beyond West Bengal, maybe in a dilemma regarding the Tripura election but the party claims it is optimistic about a better performance in Meghalaya, as Mamata Banerjee has visited Meghalaya twice and Abhishek Banerjee is the party in-charge of Meghalaya.

The National People's Party (NPP), the only political party from the northeast that is recognised as a national party, runs the government in Meghalaya.

( With inputs from ANI )

