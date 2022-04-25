'Menace to urban development': States must act on mushrooming illegal colonies, says SC

New Delhi, April 25 The Supreme Court on Monday observed that mushrooming of illegal colonies across the country is a menace to urban development.

A bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai appointed senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan as amicus curiae in the matter. "We will have to find some way of making state governments act on this. This is a menace to urban development," it noted.

Advocate Sravan Kumar, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench that a large number of unregular establishments are being regularised, which results in development which is unregulated.

The bench asked Sankaranarayanan to make recommendations to stop illegal colonies by the state governments. During the hearing, the top court observed that state governments should develop a comprehensive action plan against the menace of illegal colonies.

Kumar argued that the issue of floods is there due to irregular constructions.

The bench said the consequences of mushrooming illegal colonies in cities across the country are drastic, and cited floods in Kerala and Hyderabad, due to the issue of irregular colonies. It noted that action should be taken against concerned officers in connection with illegal colonies, and also suggested stopping the registration in such matters.

After hearing arguments, the top court asked the amicus curiae to develop a questionnaire and circulate it to the state governments and also submit his suggestions within two weeks. The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

The top court made these observations while hearing a plea by social worker Juvvadi Sagar Rao alleging that state governments Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana have been implementing regularisation of illegal layouts. The plea argued that states have seen urban flooding, issues with drainage systems, unregulated growth etc., and state governments are regularising the illegal act committed by the real estate mafia.

