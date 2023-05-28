"Met the brave man, the hero" Delhi CM Kejriwal after meeting Satyendar Jain in hospital

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital and called him a "brave man and hero".

Sharing pictures of his meeting with Satyendar Jain at LNJP hospital, Kejriwal tweeted, "Met the brave man.....the hero".

Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain was shifted to LNJP hospital after he slipped and fell in the bathroom at Delhi's Tihar Jail on Thursday.

Jain, who has been detained in Tihar Jail since last year, was earlier admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital with minor injuries.

After Jain was injured in Tihar Jail earlier on Thursday, CM Kejriwal said, "God is watching all."

"The person who was working day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public, today a dictator is bent on killing that good person. That dictator has only one thought - to finish everyone, he lives only in "I". He only wants to see himself. God is watching all, He will do justice to all," Delhi CM tweeted in Hindi.

"I pray to God for Satyendra ji's speedy recovery. May God give them the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances," he tweeted.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Jain on May 30 last year under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor