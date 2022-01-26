Mizoram police firmly combating smuggling of arms, illicit drugs: Guv

Aizawl, Jan 26 Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday said the police have been tirelessly combating the smuggling of arms, illicit drugs and narcotic substances, and last year, illegal drugs and narcotics valued at Rs 51.56 crore were seized.

The Governor, after hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day at Assam Rifles Ground in Aizawl, said the state government is concerned over the menace of illegal drugs trades and drug abuse.

He said that the Excise and Narcotics Department continued to make all-out efforts to control this menace and 1,804 persons were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The police also seized 39 arms and 4,307 ammunition and 16 cases were registered in this regard last year, the Governor said.

Meanwhile, the Governor said that the highly contagious African Swine Fever was first detected in Lungsen village in Lunglei district in March, 2021, and subsequently, it has spread to other parts of the state claiming the lives of 29,821 pigs affecting 9,461 families in 11 districts.

A total of 10,381 pigs were culled and compensation for culled pigs amounting to Rs 11.69 crore was sought from the Central government.

As of now, the outbreak of disease is more or less controlled and contained, he said.

Kambhampati further said that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, "it is indeed commendable that the tourism department has been making endless efforts for development of tourism, focusing on post-Covid strategy for revival of tourism in the state".

"Anthurium Festival 2021" was organised during October, 2021 at Aizawl and "Winter Festival 2021" was also celebrated with a series of events during December 2021, he said.

Saying that sustainable progress has been made under Agriculture Department through implementation of various centrally-sponsored schemes during 2021-22, the Governor said that the National Food Security Mission-Oil Palm scheme has been revamped and is being implemented in seven districts Aizawl, Kolasib, Mamit, Serchhip, Lunglei, Lawngtlai and Siaha.

Potential area of 6,730 hectares has been developed for Oil Palm cultivation, involving 10,843 farmers from 197 villages of Mizoram.

A series of programmes were organised on Wednesday across the northeastern state to celebrate the Republic Day with enthusiasm and fervour.

