MLAs' poaching case accused grilled in cheating case

Hyderabad, Nov 28 The Hyderabad Police on Monday grilled Nanda Kumar, one of the accused in the MLAs' poaching case, in connection with other cases booked against him for cheating and criminal breach of trust at a city police station.

Following a city court's order granting two-day custody of Nanda Kumar, the police took custody of the accused from Chanchalguda Central Prison.

He was brought to Banjara Hills police station for questioning in connection with one of the five cases booked against him.

He was questioned in one of the cases booked on a complaint by Ayaaz, one of the partners in Deccan Kitchen hotel manager by Nanda Kumar in Filmnagar.

The complainant said Nanda Kumar rented out 3,000 square feet land in June 2021.

The complainant told police that he came to know that Nanda Kumar had taken the land on lease from Daggubati family of Tollywood.

The complainant alleged that since Nanda Kumar illegally gave the property on rent, he wanted him to return the money. However, the accused started threatening him.

The police registered a case under sections 406, 420 and 507 against Nanda Kumar.

Earlier, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had demolished unauthorised structures built in front of Deccan Kitchen hotel.

Meanwhile, Nanda Kumar's wife Chitralekha appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the MLAs' poaching case on Monday.

For the second day the SIT officials questioned him about financial transactions of her husband.

Chitralekha appeared before the SIT in response to a notice issued by the probe team.

The SIT was questioning her about business deals of her husband with some VIPs.

Nanda Kumar along with Ramchandra Bharati and Simhayaji were arrested from a farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad on the night of October 26 when they were allegedly trying to lure four MLAs of TRS with offers of huge money to make them defect to BJP.

Cyberabad police conducted the raid on a tip-off by Pilot Rohit Reddy, one of the MLAs.

He alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three others.

The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

