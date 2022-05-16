Modi advises UP ministers to focus on governance

Lucknow, May 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked UP ministers to focus on good governance, remain connected to people at the grassroots level, maintain coordination with the party organisation and also ensure implementation of central and state government's schemes.

He also emphasised the need for transparency in the working of the government.

Addressing the council of ministers at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence at a dinner meeting, Modi underlined the increased responsibility of the government following its second consecutive win in the recent Assembly elections.

According to sources, a number of Cabinet ministers gave brief presentations of the policies of their respective departments while the Prime Minister gave his inputs on improving efficiency.

He also posed for a photograph with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers and council of ministers.

The Prime Minister's arrival was delayed by over an hour.

Earlier on Monday, Modi had offered prayers at the Mahaparinirvana Stupa in Kushinagar on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

