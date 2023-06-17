Modi ended non-governance, corruption raj in India: Nadda

Agartala, June 17 BJP President J.P. Nadda said on Saturday that the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended non-governance, corruption raj and non-performance nine years ago and initiated 'Seva', 'Sushashon' and 'Garib Kalyan'.

Addressing a public rally at Santir Bazar in Tripura, the BJP President said that Congress denotes corruption, commission, non-governance, policy-paralysis, family raj, failure of law and order, while CPI-M means looting of government funds, lawlessness, depriving political rivals and nepotism.

Nadda said that once former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi had himself admitted that 85 per cent of the central funds got siphoned before they reached the grassroots level people.

"Since the Modi government came to power in 2014, Rs 22,40,000 crore has been directly transferred to the beneficiaries' accounts, saving lakhs of rupees from being siphoned mid way," Nadda said.

The rally was organised as part of BJP's month-long (May 30 to June 30) campaign to highlight the Modi government's achievements in nine years.

Nadda, who arrived in Agartala on Friday night, held a series of meetings with Chief Minister Manik Saha, state BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Rajya Sabha member and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and other party leaders.

The BJP President in his speech highlighted the Modi government's performance and said that over 37,000 km railway lines have been electrified and 74 new airports have been constructed, while, since Independence, there were only 72 airports in the country.

He said that seven more airports connecting all northeastern state capitals have already been constructed, taking the total number of operational airports in the region to 17. Thousands of all-weather roads have been constructed and many more are now under construction in the northeastern region, he said.

"After Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, real development of India began and during the past nine years, the country has witnessed unprecedented development under Prime Minister Modi. He has changed the destiny of India," Nadda said

Nadda said that to protect the international borders, 13,125 km border roads have been built, adding that Rs 18 lakh crore has been spent for infrastructure development from 2014 to 2022.

He also said that India's inflation is much lower than that of developed countries such as the US, the UK, Australia and Italy. The country's inflation stands at 4.2 per cent compared to 4.9 per cent in the US and 8.7 per cent in the UK.

The BJP President also urged the people to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Modi to build a better India in the days to come.

Before the rally, Nadda, as part of the 'Sampark Se Samarthan' campaign, met singer Tithi Debbarman and gymnastics coach Bishweshwar Nandi in Agartala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor