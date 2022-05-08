Modi Govt encouraging young OBC entrepreneurs in 'new' India, says BJP OBC Morcha chief K Laxman

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Research and Policy Division of the Bharatiya Janata Party (OBC) has started an entrepreneurs' outreach program to encourage young OBC entrepreneurs across the country.

The objective of this program is to develop entrepreneurship skills among the youth belonging to the backward classes.

The first entrepreneurs' meet was organized at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi on Saturday.

"Modi Government is encouraging young OBC entrepreneurs in new India. Now entrepreneurs meet will be organized all over the country," said BJP OBC Morcha President K Laxman.

Speaking to ANI, Laxman said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks that it is unfair for the backward classes to not get equal rights in the society like others. Therefore, besides working on the welfare schemes, the Modi government is working out ways to make good entrepreneurs out of the educated youth belonging to the backward classes."

About 25 lakh people participated in this entrepreneurship program from all over the country and venture capital of Rs 200 crores has been set up for OBC entrepreneurs, stated Laxman. Before this, the venture capital fund was started under the rule of Congress but it was not for OBC society. It was a venture capital fund only for SCs, he added.

According to Laxman, through this program, the importance of entrepreneurship in the country will be discussed. "How much Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is involved in promoting startups in the country? How the youth of backward society can take advantage of these schemes? Such issues were discussed in the entrepreneur's meet on Saturday," he said.

Entrepreneurs from more than 21 states in the program participated in the meet.

Laxman said that the Modi government has made many plans for the development of the backward classes. "27 per cent reservation and the appointment of people belonging to the backward classes on the vacant posts in universities will be done soon. Our government will be an employment-generating government," stated the BJP OBC Morcha National President.

"We are organizing these programs so that along with the development of OBC youth, industries can also develop. Then they can provide economic and social strength to the country," added Laxman.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor