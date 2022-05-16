Modi offers prayers in Lumbini's Maya Devi Temple

Kathmandu, May 16 Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini. He was accompanied by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Upon arriving at the Unesco World Heritage Site for a day-long visit, Modi said in a tweet: "Landed in Nepal. Happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the special occasion of Buddha Purnima. Looking forward to the programmes in Lumbini."

Modi was received by Deuba.

This is Modi's fifth visit to Nepal since assuming office in 2014, but the first after he was re-elected in 2019.

