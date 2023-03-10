Modi raises issue of temple attacks with Australian Prime Minister

New Delhi, March 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised the issue of incidents of attacks on temples in Australia with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Modi raised the issue during the course of bilateral talks between the two leaders.

"It is a matter of regret that reports of attacks on temples have come regularly from Australia over the past few weeks. It is natural that such news worries everyone in India, disturbs our mind," Modi said during a joint press briefing with Albanese after bilateral discussions.

