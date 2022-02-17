Modi to inaugurate Asia's largest Bio-CNG plant in Indore on Feb 19

Bhopal, Feb 17 Indore, which is considered as one of the cleanest cities in the country, is set to set another high standard in cleanliness with the opening of Asia's largest Bio-CNG plant, which will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19.

The plant will be operated using 100 per cent wet waste, which is estimated to produce around 18,000 kg gas per day. Indore Municipal Corporation has estimated that the amount of Bio-CNG will help to run around 400 buses in the city daily.

This plant has been built on a PPP model, from which the Indore Municipal Corporation will earn a revenue of Rs 2.5 crore per annum. It will not only improve the calorific value, but also increase the effectiveness of Bio-CNG, officials claimed.

"The development will help purify the air quality of densely-populated cities. With a total capacity of 550 MT, the plant will produce CNG with 96 per cent pure methane gas. The plant has been set up on a PPP model and the private agency will bear the entire cost," said Indore Collector, Manish Singh.

Mission directors of Swachh Bharat Mission from 20 states and officials from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy will attend the inaugural event.

