Mohan Bhagwat to address gathering of 10K swayamsevaks in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, April 13 The Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, is set to visit Gujarat for two days on April 14 and 15.

The RSS chief is scheduled to address a gathering of over 10,000 swayamsevaks at the G.M.D.C. ground in Ahmedabad on the evening of April 14. The following day, he will attend a book launch programme besides holding a meeting with the office-bearers of RSS.

During his visit, Bhagwat will dedicate 1,051 'granths' in the book launch programme named 'Gyansagar Mahaprakalp', which is being organised by the Punarutthan Vidyapith on April 15 at the Senate hall of Gujarat University in Ahmedabad from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

