More wishes pour in for 'K'taka's son-in-law', UK PM Rishi Sunak

Bengaluru, Oct 25 Congratulatary messages continued to pour in for Karnataka's son-in-law and first UK's Prime Minister of Indian origin, Rishi Sunak.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi stated on Tuesday that he feels it a proud moment as Rishi Sunak hails from India. He further stated that he wishes him all the success.

Rishi Sunak is taking over responsibility at a time when the whole of Europe is going through a difficult time, said Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who is also a member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, further stated that he knew Rishi Sunak personally and he is a highly competent person.

Former Infosys Chief Finance Officer V. Balakrishnan stated that it is a historic moment. "Britain shows to the world that a migrant can also become the Prime Minister of their country. It is a sign of mature democracy," he added.

Jacob Crasta, former chairman of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), stated that the development is good for India. It will pave the way for UK technology to come to India. He also stated that the development also helps India and UK to sign the Free Trade Agreement.

"Hearty Congratulations to Rishi Sunak, senior Conservative party leader and Britain's Prime Minister-elect. He is connected to our Karnataka," stated former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

"I am overwhelmed with the election of Sri Rishi Sunak, son in law of Infosys founder Sri N.R. Narayanamurthy & Smt Sudha Murthy. I am confident that Sri Rishi Sunak will effectively lead Britain & help to bring its economy back on track," Kumaraswamy stated.

Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, who is daughter of Infosys Co-founder Narayanan Murthy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor