Motivate youth for drug-free state: Himachal Governor
By IANS | Published: March 9, 2023 05:45 PM 2023-03-09T17:45:04+5:30 2023-03-09T18:00:26+5:30
Shimla, March 9 Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday asked the Public Works and Youth Services Minister Vikramaditya Singh to motivate the youth for a drug-free state.
During a courtesy call on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here, the Governor asked him to actively contribute in the campaign for a drug-free Himachal Pradesh.
The Governor had a detailed discussion with Singh regarding sports activities and suggested motivating the youth to come forward against drugs, a statement by the Governor's office said.
