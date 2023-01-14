MP leaders reach Bhopal airport to receive Sharad Yadav's mortal remains

Bhopal, Jan 14 Political leaders of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reached the airport here to receive the mortal remains of late socialist leader and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav.

His last rites will be performed later in the day at his ancestral village Ankhmau in Narmadapuram district.

Some of the leaders who arrived at the airport were Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh and his son Raghavgarh MLA Rajyavardhan Singh, state BJP president V.D. Sharma, as well as other politic.

Meanwhile, over hundreds of people from the late politician's ancestral village also came to the airport to pay homage.

The remains arrived at the Bhopal airport from New Delhi on board a chartered plane at around 11 a.m.

Yadav passed away on Thursday at 10.19 p.m. at Fortis, Gurugram, where he was brought in an unresponsive and unconscious state, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

