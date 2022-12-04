MP: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to freedom fighter Tantia Bheel on his death anniversary

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tribute to freedom fighter Tantia Bheel on his death anniversary.

Senior party leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath also accompanied Rahul Gandhi to pay tribute in Madhya Pradesh.

Tantia Bheel used to stop British trains in Patalpani which is at least 25 kilometers far from Indore, with the help of arrows and slings. After halting the trains, Bhil used to rob their money, jewelry, grains, oil, and salt and used to distribute them among the people.

Rahul Gandhi, along with party leaders and workers including Kamal Nath and Namdev Das Tyagi, (popularly known as Computer Baba), on Saturday morning, resumed 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Mahudiya village.

The Yatra, which entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23, will cover seven districts in the state in 12 days.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, and is scheduled to enter Rajasthan this evening.

According to Congress sources, the Yatra will conclude on January 26, 2023, in Kashmir covering a distance of about 3500 km.

"Congress was going to end this Yatra by hoisting the tricolor in Srinagar on February 20, but now under the new strategy, Rahul Gandhi will conclude his Yatra by hoisting the tricolour in Srinagar on Republic Day," said sources.

According to the party sources, after January 26, a plenary session of the Congress is being planned before February 7, in which the name of Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge will be approved, after which the new Congress Working Committee will be formed.

Soon after the committee formation, major changes that were pending and postponed for a long time will also be made in the party organisation.

Notably, Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

( With inputs from ANI )

