MP urination case: Congress forms probe panel; seeks report by July 8

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 5 : Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday formed a five-member committee to probe the Sidhi urination incident.

According to an official release by the party's Madhya Pradesh unit, the panel was put together on the order of state chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

The incident has become a major political talking point in the poll-bound state after a video of a youth relieving himself on a man went viral on social media.

Further, according to the release, the committee will investigate the matter after reaching the spot and will file a report to the state leadership by July 8.

Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Manik Singh, Lal Chandra Gupta, Saraswati Singh, and Basant Kaul make up the five-member committee.

On July 10, the Congress MLAs will call on the Madhya Pradesh governor regarding the incident. A point-wise detailed report will be submitted to the governor on the incident.

Speaking toon Wednesday, the Congress' state working president, Jitu Patwari, said the party MLAs will meet the Governor on July 10 to take up the party's concerns around the alleged suppression of Dalits and tribals in the state.

Patwari announced at a press conference on Wednesday that Congress MLAs will meet Governor Mangubhai C Patel on July 10 with a list of alleged atrocities on tribals and will also give a point-wise report to him.

The Congress committee will visit Sidhi and investigate every aspect of the urination incident at Kubri village, he added.

In the viral video, the accused was purportedly seen urinating on the face of a man in an inebriated state.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was identified as a resident of Kubri village.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, CM Chouhan, on Tuesday, took cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action against the accused. He also asked the accused to be booked under the NSA.

Meanwhile, on Wednedsay, the residence of the accused was razed on the order of the state government.

The accused was apprehended after the video of the lewd act went viral.

As the authorities arrived at the accused's house with a bulldozer, his family members said that the video over which he was arrested was an old one, and has been brought to the forefront as the elections are close.

Shukla was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and is currently lodged in Rewa Central Jail.

Reacting to the viral video on Tuesday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra condemned the incident saying Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered immediate action against the accused.

"Strict action will be taken against the accused," Mishra said on Tuesday.

Earlier, on the order of CM Chouhan, a case was registered against the accused youth under the National Security Act after the video of his lewd act was widely circulated online.

Further, according to the police, following the CM's instruction, a case was registered against the accused at Bahari police station under IPC sections 294, 504, sections 3(1) (r)(s) of SC/ST Act and the NSA.

