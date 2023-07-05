MP urination case: Congress MLAs to meet Governor on July 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 5 : Madhya Pradesh Congress State Working President Jitu Patwari said on Wednesday that the Congress Members of the Legislative Assembly will meet the Governor on July 10 to take up the issue of Dalit and tribal suppression in the state.

MLA and Congress working President Jitu Patwari announced in a press conference on Wednesday and said that Congress MLAs will meet the Governor on July 10 with a list of atrocities committed on tribals and they will give a point-wise report to the Governor Mangubhai C Patel.

"On July 10, under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, all Congress MLAs will meet the Governor, will inform him point-wise about the atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh," Jitu Patwari said in a press conference.

He also announced that the Congress party will constitute a committee. They will go to Sidhi and investigate every aspect of the urination case over there.

He further alleged that the BJP is guilty in the Sidhi incident and entire Madhya Pradesh is ashamed of the incident.

"Chief Minister Shivraj is saying that a criminal does not belong to any party. State President VD Sharma said that he is not a member of his party," Patwari said.

He asked what the problem is in accepting that he belongs to their party and if even a worker of the worker does wrong, then action would be taken against him.

Congress MLA Jeetu Patwari raised multiple questions against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He asked what changes have been brought about in the lives of tribals in 20 years. He asked to what extent the rights given to the tribals in the constitution have been protected. He alleged that there is a backlog of 1 lakh posts of STSC that are not filled and asked for the reason behind it.

He said that the BJP has left no stone unturned in trying to become well-wishers of the tribals in the name of tribal heroes but no actual work has been done for them.

"Why were the funds meant for tribals not spent?" he asked. He further asked why the tribal children are not getting scholarships.

The incident took place at Kubri village in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

In the viral, the accused was purportedly seen urinating on the face of a man in an inebriated state.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was identified as a resident of Kubri village.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, CM Chouhan, on Tuesday, took cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action against the accused. He also asked the accused to be booked under the NSA.

The residence of Pravesh Shukla, the accused in the Sidhi urination case, was razed on the order of the state government.

The accused was apprehended after a video went viral on Tuesday where he was seen urinating on a tribal man.

As the authorities arrived at the accused's house with a bulldozer, his family members said that the video over which he was arrested was an old one, and has been brought to the forefront as the elections are close.

"It's an old video being circulated for political and electoral reasons," the accused's sister told ANI.

Shukla was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and is currently lodged in Rewa Central Jail.

Earlier, his father had said, "There is no way my son could have done this. This is a conspiracy to frame him. We were also very distressed after we saw the video."

Reacting to the viral video on Tuesday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra condemned the incident saying Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered immediate action against the accused.

"Strict action will be taken against the accused," Mishra said on Tuesday.

Earlier, on the order of CM Chouhan, a case was registered against the accused youth under the National Security Act after the video of his lewd act was widely circulated online.

"A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice. I have instructed the administration to arrest the accused and take strict action against him and also impose NSA," CM Chouhan tweeted on his official handle.

Further, according to the police, following the CM's instruction, a case was registered against the accused at Bahari police station under IPC sections 294, 504, sections 3(1) (r)(s) of SC/ST Act and the NSA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor