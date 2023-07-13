MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney visits flood-hit areas in Punjab; donates Rs 50 lakh 

Chandigarh, July 13 Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Member of Parliament and Chairman of Sun Foundation, on Thursday visited flood-hit areas in and around Ropar in Punjab and donated Rs 50 lakh for constructing a dam.

He visited the most-impacted villages of Awankot, Kiratpur Sahib Dana Mandi and Anandpur Sahib.

Sahney also visited severely impacted villages Burj and as demanded by the locals he donated Rs 50 lakh for making a dam for future protection.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains accompanied Sahney during his visit to flood hit areas.

Sahney also donated 50 giant water proof tents to serve as temporary shelters which can accommodate over 1,000 people at any given time.

Along with these food packets, clean drinking water, basic medicines, mosquito repellents, etc., for immediate relief were disturbed through over 100 volunteers of Sun Foundation.

In order to provide better facilities to the relief workers and volunteers, Sahney distributed 1,000 raincoats, 1,000 gumboots, 1,000 gloves, 100 lifejackets and 500 safety gears and various other required material for effective relief work.

Sahney also provided 600 quintal fodder for livestock, who are orst impacted by the constant rains.

He said there are many farmers living marginally, in the area, whose livelihood depends on these livestock and the health of cattle is vital to help the flood survivors to get back to life to normalcy after the water would recede.

Sahney said Punjab is going through trying times but as history evidences Punjab has the potential to survive through adversities and this shall repeat.

Sahney said the Sun Foundation is would provide every possible relief to all flood impacted people.

