MP Youth Cong to stage protest against BJP govt in Bhopal today

Bhopal, May 12 The youth wing of the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday will stage a protest against rising inflation, fuel prices, and law and order situation in the state. The party will also take on the BJP on OBC reservation issue.

Youth Congress workers from across the state will gather outside Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's official residence in Bhopal for the protest. They will be joined by senior party leaders including the state Congress chief Kamal Nath.

Talking to , state president of Youth Congress, Vikrant Bhuria said, "We have received permission for the protest. It will start at around 9 a.m. and will conclude with a speech of state Congress president Kamal Nath at 2 p.m."

Bhuria said that it would be a "peaceful protest to awaken the BJP government".

He alleged that the law and order situation in the state is being handled by some selective BJP people instead of the police personnel.

"People are being targeted and their houses are being demolished selectively in name of illegal encroachment. In the last two months hundreds of people were left on the road as their houses were demolished. The future of little children is destroyed. That is why we have decided to raise the voice of people," Bhuria added.

"State president will address the gathering of party leaders and youth workers. We will expose the hidden agenda of the BJP government on the OBC reservation issue too," Bhuria added.

