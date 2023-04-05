Mulayam Singh Yadav awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously

New Delhi, April 5 Late former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday was posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan which was received by his son Akhilesh Yadav, an official said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday presented the Padma awards for the year 2023 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Music director Marakathamani Keeravaani, who has hogged the limelight for the 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu', and Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon were among those who received the Padma Shri.

President Murmu presented three Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri Awards.

Padma Vibhushan was given to ORS pioneer Dr. Dilip Mahalanabis and former Mulayam Singh Yadav posthumously.

Padma Bhushan awards were given to philanthropist Sudha Murthy, theoretical physicist Prof. Deepak Dhar, Kannada author Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa and spiritual leader Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji.

Legendary singer Vani Jairam was given Padma Bhushan posthumously.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, on March 22, the President had presented three Padma Vibhushan, four Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2023.

Padma awards are given in three categories including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

These awards are given for recognition of exceptional works in various fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service among others.



