Mulling holding Bengaluru municipal polls in December: Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 : Karnataka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said that the State government is considering holding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections in the month of December. Earlier Karnataka Government had formed a new Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike ward delimitation committee.

"We are considering holding the BBMP elections in the month of December," the minister said.

On June 19, considering the request of the Karnataka government, the State High Court gave 12 weeks time to the administration to redo ward delimitation.

Reiterating the Muzrai department's circular, issued on Wednesday, the Minister said, "Senior citizens aged 65 years and above need not stand in line for Darshan in temples across Karnataka. I appeal to them to go directly to take Darshan to the temples without standing in the queue,"

Muzrai's department has taken this decision based on a petition by the All Karnataka Hindu Temples Archakara, Agamikara and Upadhivanta Federation. The petition highlighted the plight of the senior citizens who have to undergo by standing in the queue at Category 'A' (202) and Category 'B' (156) temples, which come under the ambit of the department.

After the issuance of the circular Senior citizens aged 65 years and above don't have to queue up at about 358 state-run temples for darshan in Karnataka, and they will get a direct entry for offering prayers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor