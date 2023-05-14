Mumbai Coastal Road to be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, says Maharashtra CM Shinde

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that the Mumbai Coastal Road will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

In this regard, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to Twitter and said, "The Coastal Highway, which is the lifeline of Mumbai, will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It was announced at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti Festival orgzed at Gateway of India today."

Earlier today Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti Mahotsav 2023' which was orgzed in Mumbai.

Earlier Ministry of Home Affairs said that Mumbai Coastal Road will be part of deliberations in the upcoming G-20 2nd Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) Meet in Mumbai from May 23-25.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will highlight the disaster management measures taken for this project in front of the DRRWG delegates, the ministry added.

The entire Mumbai Coastal Road Project is targeted to be completed by November 2023.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its budget 2022-23 allocated Rs 3200 Crore for its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project.

The BMC had given the highest priority to the Mumbai Coastal Road project, even more than the Health budget amid the ongoing pandemic.

As per BMC data, the Coastal road project got the highest share of Budget allocation by BMC for the year 2022-23 at 17 per cent followed by Health at 15 per cent, traffic and road at 12 per cent and bridges at 9 per cent, stormwater drains at 8 per cent and Goregaon-Mulund Link road at 7 per cent share of the total budget.

