Must establish 'writ of law' against 'power hungry' Imran: Zardari

Karachi, Aug 23 Former President and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that the government and other institutions must establish writ of law otherwise Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will target and weaken them, media reports said.

During a meeting with PPP ministers and leaders in Karachi, Zardari, who has returned to the country after a few days' stay in Dubai, criticised former Prime Minister Khan for targeting the Pakistan Army and judiciary, Express Tribune reported.

"This man is criticising our army every day, while in reality officers and soldiers of the same army are sacrificing their lives in the war against terrorists in two provinces," Zardari said.

"He threatened the army, the police and now a woman magistrate," the ex-President lamented, adding, "He is now targeting the judiciary and has threatened a woman judge in Islamabad," Express Tribune reported.

Two days back, Khan was been booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

A day later, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted Khan protective bail till August 25.

"He is challenging everyone to arrest him. This is not tolerable," Zardari said, as he urged the judiciary to "see if this man is above the law".

"All institutions must ponder to establish their writ of law lest the law, constitution and institutions will fall victim to his lust for power," Zardari said.

