Must report any improper behaviour on aircraft to authorities at the earliest, says Air India CEO to staff

New Delhi, Jan 6 Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has asked the airline staff to report any improper behaviour on aircraft to authorities at the earliest even if the matter appeared to have been settled.

In an internal communication to the employees, the CEO referred to the recent incidents saying, "This week has, regrettably, been dominated by media headlines of which you are no-doubt familiar. The repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable and we share her distress."

He said that whilst the story is more complicated than has been reported, there are clearly some lessons we can and must learn.

"Most importantly is that, if an incident on our aircraft involves improper behaviour of such magnitude, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved. The same applies in the case of passengers deemed to meet the threshold of "Unruly", he added.

The CEO further said, "We must also be clear on the standard of behaviour that is expected on our aircraft and take firm, decisive and timely action against those who do not comply."

The CEO informed said that relevant aspects of the Safety & Emergency Procedures Manual, be immediately reiterated by the operating departments and reinforced in recurrent training.

"Though there are numerous cases in which we have done exactly this, I have asked that these, and other relevant aspects of the Safety & Emergency Procedures Manual, be immediately reiterated by operating departments and reinforced in recurrent training, and I ask each of you to reflect on what you would do if faced with such situations. As in any other area, knowledge and preparation underpin confidence and outcome," he added.

The CEO also informed about some other welfare measures saying, "In addition to new buildings, you will also have seen the rollout of another part of our Vihaan. AI staff welfare improvements with the introduction of new staff insurance policies."

