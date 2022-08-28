M.V. Govindan named CPI-M secretary in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 The CPI-M has announced the appointment of central committee member and Kerala excise minister M.V. Govindan as the party's secretary in the state.

Govindan replaces Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who has stepped down on health grounds. Kodiyeri had begun his third stint as state secretary in March this year.

The announcement was made Sunday after the CPI-M state committee meeting chaired by LDF convenor E P Jayarajan.

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Kerala chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Politburo members Prakash Karat, M.A. Baby and A. Vijayaragavan attended the meeting.

The leaders had called on Kodiyeri at his residence on Sunday morning before the meeting.

"Since Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is unable to carry out his responsibilities as the CPI-M state secretary, the State Committee meeting held today elected M V Govindan as the party's state secretary," a press communique issued by the CPI-M said.

Govindan, 69, is a three-time MLA and currently represents the Thaliparamba constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Following his elevation in the party hierarchy, Govindan is expected to resign from the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

