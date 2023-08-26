My father playing badminton doesn't mean he's healthy: Tejashwi

Patna, Aug 26 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, playing few shots of badminton does not mean that ‘he is healthy’.

He said that his father was playing badminton on the advice of the doctors.

“BJP leaders are alleging that my father is healthy and is playing badminton while out on bail. He was playing badminton on the suggestion of the doctors. If anyone is playing badminton, he is doing exercise and it does not mean he is healthy, put him in jail and make him ill. BJP leaders have the intention that no one should meet or talk to anyone. Whatever, my father is doing, he is doing it on advice of doctors,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The Deputy Chief Minister inspected the land allotted by Bihar Vidhan Sabha for the extension of RJD office located on Veerchand Patel Path.

He was accompanied by RJD State President Jagadanand Singh, Spokesperson Shakti Singh, Mritunjay Tiwari, MLC Sunil Singh and others.

He also said that Bihar is the first state which brought 1.70 lakh government jobs through teacher recruitment scheme.

“We have promised 10 lakh jobs and we are heading towards achieving this figure. BJP promised 2 crore jobs every year, what happened to that promise? How many jobs have they given?” he asked.

