Mysuru gears up for Yoga Day celebrations with PM Modi

Mysuru, June 19 Mysuru city, the erstwhile capital of the Mysuru kingdom and presently known as the cultural capital of Karnataka, is all geared up for the celebration of the International Yoga Day on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the mega event organised in the premises of the historical and magnificent Mysuru Palace. Modi will arrive in Karnataka for a two-day visit on June 20. He will attend various programmes in Bengaluru and will reach Mysuru on the evening of June 20.

As many as 19 'asanas' (exercises) of Yoga will be exhibited in 45 minutes during the celebration of International Yoga Day in which Modi is expected to participate between 7 a.m. and 7.45 a.m. Authorities said that 1,200 children, selected among 20,000, will take part in the event.

The celebration will start with a 1-minute prayer. Next 4 minutes will be given for stretching and movements following which 19 'asanas' will be performed which include Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vakrasana, Makarasana, Setubandhasana, Shalabhasana and others.

The programme will begin at 6.30 a.m. on June 21. Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal will speak for 5 minutes, followed by the speech of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for 5 minutes. The Prime Minister will give a message on the International Yoga Day for 20 minutes.

The PM will also have breakfast with the royal family members of the Mysuru kingdom.

Modi will take part in an interaction programme with the beneficiaries at the Maharaja College Grounds at 6 p.m. on June 20. He will visit Jagadguru Shivarathreeswara Swamiji Suttur Mutt and inaugurate Veda Pathashala Building.

