N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

Seoul, May 12 North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, the South Korean military said, in its latest saber-rattling just two days after the inauguration of South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch, the North's 16th show of force this year. Other details were not immediately available, Yonhap news agency reported.

The latest launch came after North Korea fired an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile on Saturday and what was thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile on May 4.

