Nadda inaugurates new BJP office in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 14 BJP President J.P. Nadda on Thursday inaugurated a party office in Haryana's Gurugram district.

He arrived in Gurugram on Thursday evening for the event.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Rao Inderjeet Singh and a large number of party leaders and functionaries were present on the occasion.

The office is spread over an area spanning 1 lakh sq ft and is located on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Sector-30, Gurugram. It is equipped with all the modern facilities, and houses an IT cell as well.

While inaugurating the party office, which has been named ‘Guru Kamal', Nadda said that the setting up of party offices at the state and district level is being done to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

"The BJP will have a party office soon in all the 22 districts of Haryana," he added.

