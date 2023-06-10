Nadda to hold meeting with BJP MPs on June 15

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will hold discussions with all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party on the ongoing 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' across the country through video conferencing on June 15.

According to BJP sources, the discussion will focus on gathering feedback from party MPs regarding the campaign, including the public's response and feedback.

During the meeting, an assessment will be made of the status of the MPs' respective constituencies and the districts assigned to them as part of the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, the sources said.

Additionally, they will be urged to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21.

It should be noted that during a meeting held on Friday evening with party secretaries, BJP president Nadda emphasized the need to further accelerate the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan. In the same vein, this meeting will also be held with the party president and the MPs.

The party has entrusted leaders from across the country with the responsibility for the Mahajan Sampark Abhiyan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already addressed a rally in Ajmer as part of this campaign. BJP chief Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers have been conducting public meetings and engaging in mass contact across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor