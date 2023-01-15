'Naga political issue' remains unresolved, but ruling alliance faces no threat
Published: January 15, 2023
Kohima, Jan 15 Despite the non settlement of many issues including the Naga political imbroglio and demand for a separate state besides anti-incumbency, the ruling parties might not face a major challenge in the upcoming assembly polls due to the absence of a strong political opposition.
The Bharatiya Janata Party
