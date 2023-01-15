'Naga political issue' remains unresolved, but ruling alliance faces no threat

By IANS | Published: January 15, 2023 03:03 PM2023-01-15T15:03:04+5:302023-01-15T15:15:07+5:30

Kohima, Jan 15 Despite the non settlement of many issues including the Naga political imbroglio and demand for ...

'Naga political issue' remains unresolved, but ruling alliance faces no threat | 'Naga political issue' remains unresolved, but ruling alliance faces no threat

'Naga political issue' remains unresolved, but ruling alliance faces no threat

Kohima, Jan 15 Despite the non settlement of many issues including the Naga political imbroglio and demand for a separate state besides anti-incumbency, the ruling parties might not face a major challenge in the upcoming assembly polls due to the absence of a strong political opposition.

The Bharatiya Janata Party

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Bharatiya Janata PartyJanataBjp members of parliamentNational bjpParty officeUma prasad mukherjeeBharatiya janata party stateBharatiya janata party national president jp naddaBharatiya janata party nationalNationalist congress party state