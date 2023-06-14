Names of CBI, ED should be changed to 'BJP Sena': Kejriwal

New Delhi, June 14 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government of misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by targeting the opposition leaders.

During a meeting with CPI general secretary D Raja and others, Kejriwal sought their support against the Central government's ordinance and accused it of using the CBI and the ED as tools for political purposes.

Kejriwal tweeted, "The names of CBI and ED should be changed to 'BJP Sena.' There was a time when these investigative agencies were respected. Whenever they conducted raids or made arrests, it appeared that the person must have done something wrong. Today, these agencies have become mere political weapons of the BJP."

Kejriwal also criticized a provision in the Union government's ordinance that allows them to establish commissions and boards for the Delhi government.

"If that's the case, then why hold elections? The people of Delhi have decisively defeated BJP three times. They were only given 3 out of 70 seats once, and 8 seats in another election. The BJP was even defeated in the MCD. If they can't win, they want to control Delhi through backdoor tactics," Kejriwal said.

During the event, D Raja referred to Kejriwal as his great friend and expressed support for Kejriwal's stance on how the rights of Delhi are being undermined by the ordinance.

