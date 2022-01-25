Naqvi slams Congress, says it has become local party due to its negative politics

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday hit out at Congress stating that the negative politics of the national political party has turned it into a local party.

'Congress used to be a national party earlier, but now it has become a local party due to its negative politics. Everyone can see the condition of the party today," Naqvi said.

"People who think that power is their birthright, they suffer like this only," he added.

His remarks came after Congress unleashed a veiled attack on RPN Singh who joined BJP today, over his resignation by saying that the battle Congress is fighting only can be fought with bravery, coward people can't fight it.

"The battle Congres is putting up all across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh is a battle against government resources, its agencies. It's a battle of ideology, truth and to fight a battle as strong pitched as this one you have to fight it with courage and a lot of dedication. I don't think this fight is meant for cowards," said Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate while addressing a press conference.

Former Union Minister RPN Singh who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting Congress on Tuesday said that he will work as a 'karyakarta' towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dreams for India.

Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, popularly known as Raja Saheb of Padrauna was a former Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He was an MP from the Kushinagar constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha (2009-2014).

The 57-year-old former Congress loyalist from the erstwhile royal family of Sainthwar of Kushinagar (Padrauna) was an MLA from the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh (1996-2009), just like his father CPN Singh.

Popularly known as Raja Saheb of Padrauna, the Congress party's Jharkhand in-charge, RPN Singh has previously severed as the Minister of State from 2012 to 2014.

However, in the 16th Lok Sabha election, he lost to BJP's Rajesh PandeyThe Doon School alumnus has also served as the All India Congress Committee's Secretary from 2003-2006.

( With inputs from ANI )

