NCCSA cannot be made 'defunct and non-workable': Member Secy

New Delhi, July 29 Ashwini Kumar, Member Secretary of National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), has said the NCCSA cannot be made "defunct and non-workable lest it may result in mal-administration".

He added this after the Friday's scheduled meeting of the NCCSA was deferred.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister/Chairperson (NCCSA) has observed that the Union Cabinet, in its meeting held on July 25, 2023, has replaced the ordinance with a bill. The bill is likely to be presented in Parliament on July 31 (Monday) as per media reports. Though technically the ordinance is still in vogue, however, it would be proper to wait for the new bill to be passed in the Parliament and work according to that. In view of the same, the Authority meeting scheduled today, July 28, is postponed," said the communication from the Chief Minister's Office, Kumar claimed.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 31.

Kumar in his response to the communication, wrote, "The meetings of NCCSA have been postponed for more than five times. The last communication dated July 28, postponed the meeting indefinitely without communicating the next time and date to NCCSA which has to work as per law in force."

"The administration cannot be left to come to standstill keeping in view the present situation that too in capital city of this country, especially when the city is facing the all-time high water level in Yamuna resulting into floods in the city, and considering the forthcoming G-20 Summit as well as linked events which are going on," he said.

