NCP national working committee meets to address national issues; reinforces party's unity under Sharad Pawar's leadership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) convened its National Working Committee meeting today in New Delhi, chaired by the party's National President, Sharad Pawar, following the recent developments in Maharashtra's political landscape.

The meeting was attended by leaders including Supriya Sule, Jitendra Awhad, AK Shashidharan, Mohd Faizal, Fauzia Khan, PC Chacko, KK Sharma, K Thomas, Pithambaran Master and others were present during the meeting, which focused on various national issues, including recent political developments in Maharashtra, said Mahesh Tapase, Chief Spokesperson of the NCP.

The working committee approved the decision taken by National President Sharad Pawar to expel Praful Patel,Sunil Tatkare and 9 MLAs from Maharashtra for anti party activities. They have been absolved of all responsibilities associated with the NCP announced PC Chacko.

"The working committee also expressed concern regarding communal tension in Manipur and criticised the BJP for misusing central agencies against the opposition. The committee condemned Modi Governments failure in handling price rise, unemployment and woman safety," the release stated.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day Mahesh Tapase reiterated that, as per established law, the original party holds greater significance than the legislature party.

Consequently, the NCP MLAs who wrote to the Election Commission, staking a claim to the party and its symbol, will face rejection, as the entire party stands firmly behind NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Expressing his concerns, Tapase questioned whether these MLAs were fully aware that their signatures would be used to assert claim to the party, indicating that they may have been kept uninformed.

He also lamented the timing of their letter, coinciding with Supriya Sule's birthday, suggesting a lack of sensitivity on their part.

Highlighting the NCP's extensive reach, Tapase emphasized that the party is represented in 24 states. These State Presidents have unequivocally pledged their allegiance to Pawar Saheb, affirming his supreme authority in the party's affairs.

In national politics, Sharad Pawar ji enjoys unwavering support from the entire opposition. The NCP, under his astute leadership, remains committed to opposing the BJP regime, collaborating with like-minded parties to defend the constitution and fortify democracy, affirmed Mahesh Tapase.

Addressing the recent induction of Ajit Pawar and eight others into the Shinde Fadnavis Ministry, Tapase noted that all is not well within the Shinde camp. As portfolios are allotted, CM Shinde is likely to face challenges from Ajit Pawar, indicating a tough road ahead for the CM.

