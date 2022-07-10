Need to develop world class higher educational institutes: Education Minister

New Delhi, July 10 Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday underlined the need to develop world class higher educational institutions to prepare 21st century-ready students.

"We need to develop forward looking, responsive, world class higher educational institutions to prepare 21st century-ready students. We have to work to ensure access, inclusivity, equitability, affordability and quality in higher education," he said while addressing the valedictory session of 3-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) at Varanasi.

The ABSS concluded on Saturday with education leaders resolving to work collectively for transforming India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society.

The Minister said "we must bring in a transformative education system rooted in Indian values, thoughts and sense of service".

He said that this Shiksha Samagam is a step towards establishing India as a knowledge-based superpower.

"National Education Policy 2020 gives us the direction and path for decolonizing our education and achieving aspirations, creating pride in our languages, culture and knowledge. The components of NEP such as Multi-modal education, Academic Bank of Credits, Multiple Entry-Exit, Skill Development will prove to be milestones in the direction of student first -teacher led learning," said Pradhan.

Pradhan said that seeing the enthusiasm of all the scholars, policy-makers and educationists in this three-day program, a new energy and new confidence has been awakened.

He expressed hope that Universities will play an important role in preparing entrepreneurial society and creating job-creators. They are the breeding ground of research for the welfare of society and mankind and for furthering ease of living, he added.

The Minister also said that by providing opportunities for education in Indian languages, we will be able to connect a large section of the education system and promote research and innovation.

Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Governor, present on the occasion, said that for the first time after independence such a large and intensive summit has taken place on higher education.

Many institutions are adopting new and good practices. The issue of recruitment, construction, grading and assessment must be dealt with effectively and we should provide facilities to students in their proximity, she added.

