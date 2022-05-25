Nehru's statue damaged in MP, Congress demands probe

Bhopal, May 25 A group of anti-social elements damaged the statue of the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district. The miscreants, mostly appearing to be of a young age, tried to demolish the statue by damaging its lower portion and hitting it with sticks and iron rods.

A video which surfaced on social media showed nearly a dozen miscreants, with some of them damaging the upper portion and others raining blows on the lower portion of the statue. It also showed that one of them was striking Nehru's statue with a hammer in an attempt to break it.

One of them was holding a big saffron flag. The video showed them shouting slogans against the Shivraj government 'Shivraj Singh Chouhan murdabad, Shivraj government murdabad'.

was informed that the miscreants tried to damage Nehru's statue located in Satna city's Dhavari squire on Wednesday afternoon.

After verifying the viral video, the police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons. "A case has been registered against unidentified persons. They have been booked for damaging Nehru's statue and creating social disturbances in the society. Strict action will be taken against them," said a senior police official in Satna district.

Local Congress leaders met Rewa division Inspector General of Police Venkateshwar Rao and lodged an FIR in the matter. "I have lodged an FIR against anti-social elements, who have damaged Pt. Nahru's statue," Kavita Pandey, a local Congress leader told .

Former MP chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath has demanded an investigation in the matter. "I demand from the government to investigate the matter and take action against the culprits. Arrangements should be made to protect the statue," Nath wrote on Twitter.

