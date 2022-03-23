'Never forgive', Modi's blistering attack on perpetrators of Birbhum violence

New Delhi, March 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Bengal to never forgive the perpetrators of incidents like Birbhum violence and those who encourage such criminals.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating 'Biplobi Bharat Gallery' at Victoria Memorial Hall, the Prime Minister expressed condolences for the victims of violence in Birbhum and expressed hope that the state government will ensure punishment for the perpetrators of such a heinous crime.

Assuring all the cooperation from the Centre, Prime Minister Modi said, "I would also urge the people of Bengal to never forgive the perpetrators of such incidents and those who encourage such criminals."

At least 10 persons were charred to death in the violence that allegedly broke out after the murder of a deputy Panchayat Pradhan at Baguti village in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday night.

Remembering the martyrs on the Shaheed Diwas, the Prime Minister said that the tales of sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev inspire all of us to work tirelessly for the country. "The legacy of our past guides our present, inspires us to build a better future. Therefore, today the country sees its history, its past, as a living source of energy", he said.

The Prime Minister said, New India is bringing back the heritage of the country back from abroad where ancient statues used to be smuggled with impunity. In the decades before 2014, only a dozen statues could be brought to India. But in the last seven years, this number has increased to more than 225," the Prime Minister said.

He informed the audience that work on renovating the iconic landmarks of the state like Victoria Memorial, iconic galleries, Metcalf House etc is almost over. "Let these symbols of our culture, civilization continue to inspire the present and future generations of India, this is a great effort in this direction," Modi said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that a nationwide campaign is going on in India to increase heritage tourism which is being given impetus through several schemes like 'Swadesh Darshan'.

Referring to the young age of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Azad and Khudiram Bose, the Prime Minister said that the youth of India should never consider themselves any lesser. "There is nothing which the youth of India cannot do. There is no such goal which the youth of India cannot achieve," he said.

The Prime Minister underlined the thread of unity that ran through the freedom struggle where different regions, languages, resources were united in the fervour for serving the country and patriotism. The Prime Minister noted that this eternal feeling of Bharat Bhakti, unity, integrity of India should be our top priority even today.

"Whatever may be your political thinking, you may belong to any political party, but any kind of compromise with the unity and integrity of India will be the biggest betrayal to the freedom fighters of India. We have to move forward with a new vision in New India. This new vision is of India's self-confidence, self-reliance, ancient identity and of future upliftment. In this, the sense of duty is of paramount importance," the Prime Minister added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor