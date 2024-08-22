New Liquor Policy Sparks Concerns Over Impact on Local Goan Businesses

The recent amendments to the Goa Excise Duty Rules, which allow corporations from outside the state to operate retail liquor stores at Mopa Airport, have ignited a wave of concern among the Goan community. Opposition leader Vijai Sardesai, President of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), has emerged as a vocal critic of the changes, arguing that they threaten the livelihoods of local Goan entrepreneurs.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of Goa, Sardesai voiced his objections to the policy, emphasizing the potential harm to small-scale Goan businesses. Traditionally, the liquor trade in Goa has been the domain of locals, with strict residency requirements ensuring that licenses were issued only to those with a minimum of 25 years of local residency. Sardesai argues that the new amendments open the door for large, external corporations to dominate the market, creating an uneven playing field that could push local traders out of the industry.

The Opposition leader also took to social media to express his concerns, stating, "WILL NOT ACCEPT LAWS THAT EXPEL LOCALS AND EMBRACE OUTSIDERS." He called for the immediate withdrawal of the amendments, advocating that liquor licenses be reserved exclusively for Goans.

Further controversy has arisen from allegations linking influential individuals in the state to lucrative liquor contracts, adding to the perception that the policy could favor powerful outsiders over local interests. Sardesai’s letter warned that the amendments disregard Goa's socio-economic fabric and could displace families who have been part of the liquor trade for generations. He urged the government to reconsider the policy in favor of protecting the local community, particularly in strategically important areas like Mopa Airport.

This policy change is seen by some as part of a broader pattern of decisions perceived to prioritize external investments at the expense of Goan livelihoods. From land deals to large-scale tourism projects, such decisions have consistently met with resistance from local communities and political leaders. The latest amendments to the Goa Excise Duty Rules have become yet another point of contention, with calls growing for the protection of Goan economic opportunities and cultural heritage from external influence.