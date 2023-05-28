New Parliament building: "Today is a dark day for Parliamentary democracy," says KC Venugopal

Kannur (Kerala) [India], May 28 : Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday termed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "dark day" for the parliamentary democracy.

Speaking to reporters in Kerala, Venugopal said, "Today is a dark day for parliamentary democracy. Has the ruling BJP given any reason for keeping the President and Vice President of India away from this function?"

The Congress leader further said that former President Ram Nath Kovind was also not invited when the foundation stone of the Parliament building was laid.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber.

"This function (Parliament building inauguration) is being carried out in violation of the constitutional values and principles. It is the reflection of upper-caste fascism controlled by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)," Venugopal alleged, taking a dig at BJP.

"The inauguration of the new Parliament building by the PM was also a mistake that should never have been made in a country like India," the Congress leader said.

Venugopal slammed the BJP-led Central government for holding such an auspicious ceremony on May 28, also the day of the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

"Why not choose Mahatma Gandhi's birthday or death anniversary to hold such an auspicious ceremony? Why not on Ambedkar's Day? All they remember is Savarkar," Venugopal lashed out at the ruling BJP.

He said that the Parliament building was built with people's money. "They (BJP) should remember that this is the Parliament building. It is not the office of the BJP to make it a zone of extreme communalism and self-righteousness," Venugopal said.

Twenty Opposition parties boycotted the opening of the new Parliament building stating that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor