New Parliament will make many decisions for India's golden future: RS Dy Chairman

New Delhi, May 28 Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh on Sunday said that the new Parliament House will make many decisions for the golden future of the country, and prove to be a source of inspiration in 'Amritkaal'.

Addressing the gathering at the new Parliament House, Singh said that compared to old Parliament, the new building can accommodate many more members.

He said: "Our Parliament will make many decisions for our golden future. This day is an important milestone as it will prove to be a source of inspiration in the Amritkaal."

He also emphasised that it is a matter of immense happiness that a new modern Parliament has been constructed in less than 2.5 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new Parliament House after 'pooja' and 'havan'.

He along with Birla also installed the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair. When Modi came to attend the second leg of the inauguration ceremony in the new Parliament, he was welcomed with 'Modi, Modi' chants and standing ovation by the BJP leaders. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to V.D. Savarkar on the occasion of Savarkar Jayanti in the new Parliament.

