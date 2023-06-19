"Next, Congress will repeal anti-cow slaughter law," says BJP's Chandrashekar Bawankule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Chandrashekar Bawankule, Bharatiya Janata Party Maharashtra unit President, on Monday, said that the Siddaramiah-led Congress government will next "repeal" anti-cow slaughter law after repealing the Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, popularly called the anti-conversion law.

"Next, Congress will next repeal anti-cow slaughter law also," he said.

After coming to power, the Siddaramiah government earlier in the month repealed the anti-conversion law.

The BJP leader said that the anti-conversion law was revoked on the orders of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, he did not give much details.

"Rahul Gandhi ordered Karnataka Chief Minister to repeal the anti-conversion law. The previous Bommai-led BJP government had brought this law and they have repealed it, it's very unfortunate," he said.

He also expressed concern over Shiva Sena (UBT) ally and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar's visit to the tomb of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. He is the grandson of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

"A single vote to them will again lead to changing the name of Sambhaji Nagar to Aurangabad," the BJP leader said.

Last year, the Maharashtra state cabinet approved the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv.

The name change led to clashes on the intervening night of March 29 and 30 following attacks on the police personnel in Aurangabad city, now named Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Twenty people were arrested by the police in connection with the violence, as per police.

