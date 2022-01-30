NIA team should settle in West Bengal to eliminate bomb threats: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the deteriorating law and order in West Bengal and said that it is high time that a team of National Investigation Agency should come and help in eliminating bomb threats in the state.

The BJP leader reacted a day after six bombs were recovered in the Kandi subdivision of the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Worried over the safety of the people of the state, she said, "Condition of West Bengal has worsened so much so, at every location, every week, either bombs get recovered or bomb blasts happen. People's lives are in danger; I don't know what the Chief Minister is doing, the best option would be for an investigative agency like NIA to settle here and put an end to this."

"Our lives are in Danger... It is necessary that such investigation team come here and safeguard the people of West Bengal," she added.

The BJP leader also slammed Congress for raising the Pegasus spyware issue just before the budget session.

"Since the session is going to start and they don't want to work, they bring up these issues. Last time they climbed up on the table, fought with marshals to disrupt the session," said Ganguly.

Meanwhile, Congress on Saturday once again made strong allegations on the Central government on the issue of Pegasus Software Purchase stating that the Modi government deployed it for snooping and spying upon Rahul Gandhi and his staff members.

"The shocking new expose in an international publication has now confirmed what the Indian National Congress has long asserted - "The Modi Government is the deployer and executor of the illegal and unconstitutional snooping and spying racket through Israeli surveillance spyware Pegasus and Prime Minister Modi is himself involved!," said Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewalaa while addressing a press conference here in Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor